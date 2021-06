Karnataka government on Thursday announced that the state will see a gradual unlock of activities in a phased manner from June 14. However, the lockdown has been extended in 11 districts due to high positivity rate til June 21.

Districts with high positivity rate are Chikmaglur, Shimoga, Davangere, Bangalore Rural, Mandya, Mysuru Chamarajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the COVID curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, after the current lockdown in the state comes to end on June 14.

"Current restrictions will continue in all eleven districts with high positivity rate till 6 am on June 21, in the rest of the districts some of the restrictions have been relaxed. However, concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts," Yediyurappa said.

Industries allowed to function with 50 percent of the workforce, garment sector only allowed to call 30 percent of workforce

Essential shops now allowed to be open from 6 am to 2 pm (as against 6 am to 10 am previously)

All construction-related activity allowed to resume.

Parks to be open from 5 am to 10 am

Street vendors allowed to ply till 2 pm.

Autos and taxies allowed to run with two passengers

Karnataka has been one of the worst-hit states in the country in the second wave.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days 'close-down' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts' advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.