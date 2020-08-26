Karnataka government looks to restart offline college classes from October 1

Karnataka is set to kick off the academic year for degree students from September 1, starting with online courses. The government is also planning to start offline classes from October and is awaiting central guidelines on holding offline classes, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

"The academic year for various degree courses will commence from the 1st of September with online classes. Offline classes will be conducted starting in October," to deputy CM said.

"The department is awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as for a few degree exams to be conducted in September," he said.

The state has made preparations for classes to begin and students are expected to attend classes in person, he said.

Final Year Examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma, and engineering students once the academic year starts.

"The future of students should not be jeopardised," Ashwathnarayan said.

The move comes amidst growing clamour from students against conducting of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in September due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.