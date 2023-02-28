Karnataka government employees to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow | Here's why

All services, including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services, will be affected, officials say.

Government employees in poll-bound Karnataka have announced an indefinite strike starting from March 1, as they urge the fulfilment of various demands including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and the implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities.

The strike is expected to severely impact most of the services, except for a few critical services like transport, critical care at hospitals, and crematoriums. Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari has said that all services, including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services, will be affected.

In response to the strike, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the administration is ready to seek the 7th Pay Commission’s interim report immediately and implement it.

"We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it," Bommai added.

Despite the chief minister's efforts, the employees have decided to continue with the strike. Shadakshari has stated that there is already an 8-month delay, and they cannot wait any longer. He further added that they do not know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily.

The strike is likely to impact revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, along with the services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha,' including civic workers and various energy supply companies.

The state government will now have to work towards resolving the issues with the employees to ensure that the strike ends at the earliest, and services can resume as normal.

With agency inputs.