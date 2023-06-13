Karnataka's free bus ride scheme meant to empower women, while facing teething troubles, is also shining a mirror on the shades of human nature. While some are bargaining for free luggage space, others are merrily hopping onto buses in groups as the 'free offer may end.'

Shakti, the state government scheme in Karnataka that allows women to travel for free in government-run buses has become the most discussed topic in the state. While the scheme aims to empower women and provide them with convenient transportation options, certain incidents have brought attention to some unintended consequences of the programme.

The scheme, known as Shakti Yojana, was rolled out on June 11, 2023. According to the rules set by the state government, women must provide a valid government ID proof that confirms their address in Karnataka in order to avail themselves of this benefit. Bus conductors verify the IDs and issue 'zero' tickets to women travellers. This facility is available on all state-run ordinary buses across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

However, not everyone was aware of the ID proof submission requirement. In an incident in Udupi, an elderly woman boarded a government bus without any identification or money to purchase a ticket. When the bus conductor asked her to buy a ticket, tears welled up in her eyes, her helplessness obvious. Observing her distress, a co-passenger stepped forward and bought her a ticket to her destination, Shivamogga

In yet another incident, tensions rose between a female passenger and a bus conductor in Ilkal, Bagalkote. The woman had multiple large bags, which counted as extra luggage. While she was entitled to travel for free under the Shakti Yojana, the policy did not extend to free transportation of goods or luggage.

When the conductor requested her to purchase a ticket for her luggage, the woman argued that the bags were hers and should be exempt from charges. The dispute escalated, leading to a prolonged exchange of heated words at the Ilkal bus stand. Eventually, the conductor decided to remove her luggage from the bus, and the woman had to continue her journey on a different bus after the incident.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, government buses are experiencing overcrowding, much like other parts of the state. Many women are taking advantage of the free offer to embark on pilgrimage trips.

Savitha, one of the passengers, expressed, "We don't know when this free offer may end, so we are making the best of it." She and her group of eight other women are utilising the opportunity to visit various temples across Karnataka.

The unintended consequences of the free bus rides under the Shakti Yojana have brought both heartwarming and contentious situations to the forefront. While some individuals are offering their support to those in need, other incidents have revealed the challenges and misunderstandings arising from the policy.