CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeThe unintended consequences of free bus rides for women in Karnataka News

The unintended consequences of free bus rides for women in Karnataka

The unintended consequences of free bus rides for women in Karnataka
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Local18  Jun 13, 2023 6:42:33 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka's free bus ride scheme meant to empower women, while facing teething troubles, is also shining a mirror on the shades of human nature. While some are bargaining for free luggage space, others are merrily hopping onto buses in groups as the 'free offer may end.' 


Shakti, the state government scheme in Karnataka that allows women to travel for free in government-run buses has become the most discussed topic in the state. While the scheme aims to empower women and provide them with convenient transportation options, certain incidents have brought attention to some unintended consequences of the programme.
The scheme, known as Shakti Yojana, was rolled out on June 11, 2023. According to the rules set by the state government, women must provide a valid government ID proof that confirms their address in Karnataka in order to avail themselves of this benefit. Bus conductors verify the IDs and issue 'zero' tickets to women travellers. This facility is available on all state-run ordinary buses across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X