Karnataka's free bus ride scheme meant to empower women, while facing teething troubles, is also shining a mirror on the shades of human nature. While some are bargaining for free luggage space, others are merrily hopping onto buses in groups as the 'free offer may end.'

Shakti, the state government scheme in Karnataka that allows women to travel for free in government-run buses has become the most discussed topic in the state. While the scheme aims to empower women and provide them with convenient transportation options, certain incidents have brought attention to some unintended consequences of the programme.

The scheme, known as Shakti Yojana, was rolled out on June 11, 2023. According to the rules set by the state government, women must provide a valid government ID proof that confirms their address in Karnataka in order to avail themselves of this benefit. Bus conductors verify the IDs and issue 'zero' tickets to women travellers. This facility is available on all state-run ordinary buses across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.