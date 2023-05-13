Karnataka Election Result 2023: Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on counting day, liquor ban and more

Karnataka Election Result 2023: In view of counting of votes, traffic restrictions have been imposed and parking is prohibited in and around counting centres, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, said in an advisory on May 12. Get all details here

As India awaits Karnataka Election Result 2023, vote counting began at 8 am on May 13 in the southern state. In view of counting of votes, traffic restrictions have been imposed and parking is prohibited in and around counting centres, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, said in an advisory on May 12.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has also been imposed in Bengaluru today.

Sale of liquor has also been banned for the day in the Bengaluru police commissionerate region. Meanwhile, armed forces have been kept on alert from the morning of May 13 till the morning of May 14, according to reports.