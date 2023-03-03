BJP MLA resigns as chairman of Karnataka-owned soap company after son arrested for taking bribe

Karnataka BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa has resigned as chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. after the Lokayukta recovered a total of Rs 8 crore in cash from his son.

In poll-bound Karnataka, BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa has resigned from the board of a government-owned soap company after his son, Prashanth Maadal, was caught red-handed and arrested for taking a Rs 40 lakh bribe.

The MLA, maintaining his innocence, has alleged that there is some conspiracy against his family and that he was resigning under "moral responsibility" due to the corruption allegations levied against him.

Lokayukta police recovered Rs 2.2 crore in cash while raiding the son's office and an additional Rs 6.10 crore from his residence, Karnataka Lokayukta B.S. Patil said.

According to a News18 report, Lokayukta officials also reached the MLA's Davangere residence on Friday afternoon.

Patil added that the Lokayukta investigation will reveal whosoever has a role in the matter. An FIR has been registered and five people, including Prashanth, have been arrested, he said.

Deputed as the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), Prashanth was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) office which his father is the chairman of. The government-owned soap company manufactures the famous soap brand 'Mysore Sandal Soap.'

His father, Maadal Virupakshappa, is the MLA from the Channagiri constituency.

Prashanth Kumar, a 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer, was caught while accepting the bribe from a contractor for awarding a deal to purchase raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents.

The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 81 lakh from a contractor, who approached the Lokayukta a week ago and then the trap was laid.

"The money was received on behalf of KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6:45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father and son," a senior Lokayukta officer told NDTV.

Reactions pour in

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that an independent and fair investigation would be conducted. He further claimed that “such a raid was only possible because BJP reinstated the lokayukta with all its powers.”

"Lokayukta has raided the son of an MLA. All I can say is that the reason for restarting the Lokayukta is to curb corruption in the state, without Lokayukta many such cases were found and closed during Congress rule," Bommai said.

He added, "I have said earlier also that an independent and fair investigation will be done. That's why our aim is to punish the culprits. Lokayukta has all the details, whose money was it, where did it come from, everything should come out."

This news comes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is just months away from contesting in the Karnataka Assembly elections due this year in May . The Opposition has lept at the opportunity to attack the BJP with corruption allegations.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge have gone as far as demanding the resignation of CM Bommai.

Kharge told ANI, "It's high time that CM should resign... If he think he's done great work then dissolve the Assembly and go for election right now. Where is CBI, where is the IT, where is the ED now?"

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala also tweeted condemning the corrupt act, "'Ugly stench of Corruption' of #40PercentSarkara has soiled the beautiful scent of 'Mysore Sandal Soap' also."

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah has alleged that evident from this incident, the BJP government headed by CM Bommai is involved in corruption.

With agency inputs.