English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsKarnataka BJP MLA's bureaucrat son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe, arrested

Karnataka BJP MLA's bureaucrat son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe, arrested

Karnataka BJP MLA's bureaucrat son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe, arrested
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Soumit Pikle  Mar 3, 2023 10:57:15 AM IST (Published)

The Lokayukta in an updated statement said that another ₹6 crore were recovered from the residence of Maadal and that the search was still underway.

Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Karnataka Lokayukta while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Recommended Articles

View All
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to probe a regulatory failure

SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to probe a regulatory failure

Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Prashanth, deputed as the Chief Accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd’s (KSDL) office. MLA Virupakshappa, the accused’s father & MLA from Channagiri constituency is the chairman of KSDL.
ALSO READ | Karnataka government announces 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief for protesting employees
The Lokayukta in a statement said, “The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Prashanth Maadal is chief accountant in BWSSB.”
“Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office”, the statement added.
It is learnt that a trap was set up by the Lokayukta after the contractor from whom the bribe was demanded, approached the forum.
"The money was received on behalf of KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6:45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father and son," a senior Lokayukta officer told NDTV.
The Lokayukta in an updated statement said that another ₹6 crore were recovered from the residence of Maadal and that the search was still underway.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BJPKarnatakaKarnataka Election 2023

Previous Article

SC Collegium recommends 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates names as Gujarat HC judges

Next Article

Delhi likely to get 3 new revenue districts for better governance

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X