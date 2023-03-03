Karnataka BJP MLA's bureaucrat son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe, arrested

The Lokayukta in an updated statement said that another ₹6 crore were recovered from the residence of Maadal and that the search was still underway.

Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Karnataka Lokayukta while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Prashanth, deputed as the Chief Accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd’s (KSDL) office. MLA Virupakshappa, the accused’s father & MLA from Channagiri constituency is the chairman of KSDL.

“Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office”, the statement added.

It is learnt that a trap was set up by the Lokayukta after the contractor from whom the bribe was demanded, approached the forum.

"The money was received on behalf of KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6:45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father and son," a senior Lokayukta officer told NDTV.

