Karnataka BJP MLA's bureaucrat son caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe, arrested

The Lokayukta in an updated statement said that another ₹6 crore were recovered from the residence of Maadal and that the search was still underway.
Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Karnataka Lokayukta while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.
Recommended ArticlesView All
North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress
Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one
Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to probe a regulatory failure
Mar 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Prashanth, deputed as the Chief Accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) was arrested from the state-owned Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd’s (KSDL) office. MLA Virupakshappa, the accused’s father & MLA from Channagiri constituency is the chairman of KSDL.
ALSO READ | Karnataka government announces 17% hike in basic salary as interim relief for protesting employees
The Lokayukta in a statement said, “The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday arrested Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Prashanth Maadal is chief accountant in BWSSB.”
“Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office”, the statement added.
It is learnt that a trap was set up by the Lokayukta after the contractor from whom the bribe was demanded, approached the forum.
"The money was received on behalf of KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6:45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father and son," a senior Lokayukta officer told NDTV.
The Lokayukta in an updated statement said that another ₹6 crore were recovered from the residence of Maadal and that the search was still underway.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!