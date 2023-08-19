Karnataka: Udyan Express catches fire hours after passengers deboarded train at Bengaluru station | VIDEO

2 Min Read
A major fire broke out in the two air-conditioned coaches of the Udyan Express after it reached Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday. The South-Western Railway said the incident happened hours after passengers deboarded the train.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. "Fire engine and experts reached the spot and asserting the situation," the South-Western Railway said.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed billows of smoke coming of the train and filling the air around the station.
According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station. "At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Other sources said fire-fighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire.
First Published: Aug 19, 2023 10:26 AM IST
