Karnataka IAS and IPS women officers transferred without posting after social media spat

On Tuesday, the state government served notices over the spat and issued a gag order to rein them in. D Roopa is currently serving as the managing director of the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation whereas Sindhuri is the Muzrai department commissioner.

IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, two Karnataka bureaucrats who engaged in public spat on social media, have been transferred without posting on Tuesday. This comes a day after they both complained against each other to Karnataka's Chief Secretary.

The controversy erupted after D Roopa shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri in a Facebook post alleging that the latter had shared private pictures of her with several male IAS officers. Sindhuri defended herself stating that screenshots picked from social media posts and WhatsApp Status.

In a letter to Karnataka chief secretary (CS) Vandita Sharma, Sindhuri called the allegations made by Roopa “false”, a “scandalous lie” and a “mischievous move” to malign her reputation.

“I request that in case this type of anarchical behaviour is not acted against the rule of law will be thrown to pieces and public trial and false allegation based on personal vendetta will become the order of the day,” the letter to the chief secretary read.

Both officers have accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules and had written to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as well.

On Tuesday, the state government served notices over the spat and issued a gag order to rein them in. As per IANS, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to speak to the media.

