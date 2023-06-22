CNBC TV18
Karnataka calls off bandh over electricity tariff hike

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 9:55:04 AM IST (Updated)

The Karnataka government hiked the power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, a few days after announcing the launch of 'Gruha Jyoti' free power scheme.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) on Thursday called off the 'bandh' and asked all affiliated bodies not to protest or call a bandh after talks with the government. The FKCCI said only Hubli KCCI has called for a bandh and protest today.

The bandh was announced in view of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.
"We request all the Trade and Industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the Electricity charges by ESCOM's. For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives," the KCCI said in a statement on Saturday.
