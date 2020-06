Karnataka’s move to ban online classes for students up to Class 5 has been welcomed by some school associations, but many parents are wary of whether the move could impact their children’s prospects of learning.

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar had announced this week that there should be no online classes for students up to Class 5 and that schools should not charge fees for online classes for such students. The minister said that virtual classes for secondary students can continue.

“A few schools were getting greedy and were forcing primary students to sit for online classes in front of a screen for hours. They were also charging extra fees for this. It is good that Karnataka has taken the step and we support it,” said Shashi Kumar, head of the Karnataka Associated Management of English Medium Schools, which represents 3,500 private, unaided schools in the state.

“We are part of the state’s Expert committee that is working on what is ideal for school students. We have requested that there be no blanket ban on all students and across classes,” he added.

There was temporary confusion whether theban on online classes would be extended to students up to Class 7, but the minister clarified in a tweet on Thursday that it is only a suggestion and not a decision as yet.

“The Commitee will need to regulate what is the ideal screen time for students of different age groups,” Kumar said.

However, not all parents are happy with the move.

“Kids have exposure to screens anyway and there is a higher chance of them learning online in a familiar environment and with familiar teachers. As a parent of four-and-a-half-year-old, I will not be comfortable sending my child to school for the next three-six months,” said Ashish Sanganeria, partner at an executive search firm and resident of Bellandur.