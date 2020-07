Karnataka has announced a one-week long lockdown in Bengaluru, starting 8 pm on July 14 up to 5 am on July 22. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is himself in self-isolation after his staff tested positive this week, announced on Twitter that essential services will be allowed to continue during the lockdown.

The lockdown will be observed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural regions, he said.

The chief minister also said that medical and postgraduate examinations will also be allowed during the lockdown.

All essential services including supply of milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps and help us contain the pandemic. (2/2)

In a message to citizens, CM Yediyurappa that the lockdown in the city was imposed on the advice of the experts after a sudden surge of COVID 19 cases.

"During lockdown period, supply of essential commodities like groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk, medicines will continue uninterrupted. MBBS, post graduate examinations will be conducted as scheduled," he said.

The detailed guidelines will be issued on Monday in this regard.

"I appreciate the tireless efforts of healthcare and police personnel, ASHA workers, volunteers and media persons in containing COVID 19 pandemic in the state," Yediyurappa added.

He also appealed the people to cooperate with the Government, wear masks, maintain social distance, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps to contain the pandemic.

Bengaluru has seen a massive spike in cases over the past month since several businesses opened up and inter-state travel was allowed.

On June 10, the city saw 1,447 new cases in 24 hours, over 60 percent of the 2,313 cases added in the entire state on Friday.