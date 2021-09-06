Karnataka allows five-day Ganesha festival with strict COVID protocol adherence

The Karnataka government has allowed five-day Ganesha festival celebrations from September 10 in those districts where the COVID test positivity rate is below 2 percent. The government has, however, prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idol to the Pooja 'pandal' or during immersion.

"Ganesha idols should be immersed within five days of their installation and there should not be any procession during their immersion," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. The government said in its order that the event should be organised in a simple manner and less than 20 people should assemble.

Also Read:

It also said the organisers should have a COVID-19 negative test report and must have taken both the jabs of novel coronavirus vaccines. Further, the order recommended the organising committees of the Public Ganesha Festival that they can even organise vaccination drives at the venue. Also, the organisers need to sanitise the venue on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene should be followed, the order read.