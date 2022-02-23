Karnataka: 8 arrested in Bajrang Dal activist murder case in Shivamogga; prohibitory orders extended

Eight people have been arrested in the Bajrang Dal activist murder case in Shivamogga, where district authorities have extended the prohibitory orders till Friday. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that he has ordered an inquiry against the policemen posted in two police stations in this district headquarters town, in the backdrop of the incident.

"Accused have been arrested, they were produced before the judge. A probe is underway. Report on allegations against police's involvement with anti-social element will be submitted in a week," said Jnanendra.

Underlining the need to audit the performance of Kote and Doddapete police stations in Shivamogga, he said, "We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past."

He warned that "irresponsible" police officers will not be spared, which led to "the incidents".

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said on Tuesday six people have been booked in connection with the murder of the 28-year-old Harsha, who was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people here on Sunday night.

Jnanendra said Shivamogga has become a breeding ground for criminals from across Karnataka and if the responsibilities were not fixed then it will allow such elements to grow further. To a query whether Harsha pursuing strong Hindutva ideology or some personal rivalry, triggered his murder, Jnanendra said this will come out in a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of violation of prohibitory orders when the funeral procession was taken out in the city on Monday during which incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported, leaving about 20 people injured.

With inputs from PTI