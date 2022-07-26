Tributes poured in for Kargil martyrs as the nation commemorated India's victory in 1999 Kargil War on Tuesday. Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 in honour of the Indian Army's successful mission called Operation Vijay. On this day, the Army had recaptured all the military posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistani troops and militants.

Top minister and political leaders took to social media to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Twitter and said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. He also paid gratitude to "all the brave sons of the country who have shown valor in defending the motherland."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

#WATCH | The three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/2vU0pjjaHb

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the indomitable courage and valor", while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the iconic image from the Kargil War and said, the "Indian Armed Forces displayed extraordinary courage even while maintaining a certain restraint."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid his tribute at Chandigarh War Memorial. His Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared the victory image and paid "homage to the great sons of Bharat".

The Indian Army also remembered the day and tweeted: "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery and courage of the bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood and sacrifice. They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to India."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid "tribute to every fighter who laid down his life for the country." Maharashtra Shiv Minister Eknath Shinde followed suit.

About Kargil war

On July 26, 1999, the armed conflict between India and Pakistan known as the Kargil war came to an end. The war took place in the Kargil district of Kashmir and several other places along the Line of Control (LOC). It is also referred to as Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually in India on this day. The official death toll of the war on the Indian side was 527. Meanwhile, the casualty figure on the Pakistani side is said to be 453.