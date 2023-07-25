Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How India is celebrating 24th anniversary of Kargil War victory

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of all 527 soldiers who were martyred in the war against Pakistan.

Every year, Kargil Diwas is celebrated across the country on July 26 to commemorate and celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War that was fought in 1999. During this war, brave Indian soldiers defeated Pakistani intruders who illegally tried to capture Indian posts in Kargil. The day is also celebrated to remember the 527 martyrs who laid their lives for the country in the war.

The war was fought for over 60 days and ended with India taking back control of all the territories that were held by Pakistan. The day is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

As India observes its 24th anniversary of the Kargil War, let us take a look at how the day will be celebrated this year.

The Indian Army has made elaborate arrangements for a two-day event at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, to celebrate the Vijay Diwas. The event started on Tuesday and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will grace the celebrations as the chief guest on Wednesday, July 26.

Many relatives and family members of the Kargil War martyrs will also participate in the event.

The two-day event at the Kargil War Memorial will mark performances by Army bands and cultural programmes by local artists.

Various events are organised across the country by government bodies and different organisations across the country to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. The events include memorial services, parades and cultural programmes, among others.

Last Week, the Indian Army organised a mini-marathon in Ladakh as a part of the celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas. In the mini marathon organised by Real Sport India in association with Indian Army on Sunday, July 16, over 300 runners participated. The participants included army personnel, veterans, local youth and students, among others. The marathon was fagged off from War Memorial in Drass.

Like previous years, this year too , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. The President and Vice President of India will also pay homage to the war heroes.

To make the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas more special, this year an all-women motorbike expedition has been organised from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The Tri-Service 'Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally’ was flagged off by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, on July 18, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi. The expedition is scheduled to reach Ladakh on July 25.