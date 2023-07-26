Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: History, significance and celebrations

The day is observed to pay tribute and to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers in the war of 1999. The operation that took place during the war is also known as Operation Vijay.

This year, is going to mark the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: History

The armed conflict between Pakistan and India started after the Pakistani troops intruded into the Indian territory in the Kargil district of then Jammu and Kashmir (now in Ladakh UT ). The Kargil War continued from May to July 1999.

Indian Army launched ‘Operation Vijay’ after the first infiltration was reported by local shepherds on May 3, 1999. The target of Operation Vijay was to recapture the Indian territory along the LoC, which was occupied by the Pakistani infiltrators. Indian Air Force launched the airstrike on May 26 under operation Safed Sagar to support the Indian Army.

On July 26, 1999, Indian Army declared Operation Vijay a success after recapturing all the military posts in Kargil that were taken over by Pakistani infiltrators.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Significance

Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion to honour and commemorate the bravery and valour of the Indian armed forces. On this day, several events are organised across the country to pay tribute to the soldiers who laid their lives for safeguarding the country. Many events, parades and ceremonies are held all across the country to express gratitude and respect to the heroes of Kargil War.

However, the main ceremony is organised at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. This year also a two-day celebration has been organised by Indian Army at the Kargil War Memorial on July 25 and 26. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event as chief guest on Wednesday.

Cultural programmes, parades and performances by Army bands also mark the celebrations.

This year the Central government has also planned a year-long programme to celebrate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas next year.