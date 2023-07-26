Kargil Vijay Diwas | Army pays tribute to soldiers, showers petals from helicopters on memorial — WATCH

India observes the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 ever year to commemorate the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War that lasted for over 60 days and to remember the soldiers that lost their lives for the country in the war.

The Indian Army is observing the 24th anniversary of the Kargil War in Drass, Ladakh today. Every year, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 across the country to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war that was fought in 1999.

Chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and chief of air staff chief marshal VR Chaudhari laid wreaths at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass today to pay tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the war.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass and pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is also present at the event and will be laying wreath to pay tribute to the soldiers as well.

Three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation fly past over the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and shower flower petals.

Three Cheetal helicopters of the Army aviation flew past the memorial to shower flower petals. Four MIG 29 aircraft also flew past the memorial on Wednesday morning.