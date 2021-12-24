Kapurthala lynching: Gurdwara caretaker arrested; CM Charanjit Channi says no evidence of sacrilege

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested the caretaker of a gurdwara on a murder charge over the lynching of a man whom he had accused of trying to commit sacrilege, police said. "We did not find any sacrilege attempt or any evidence to back it, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told reporters in Chandigarh earlier in the day. He said the FIR registered earlier will be modified as probe so far indicated murder.

Police said the caretaker, Amarjit Singh, has been remanded to their custody for two days. They have also recovered a pistol fired that day. The killing took place at Nizampur village in Kapurthala on Sunday, a day after another man was lynched in a similar manner in Amritsar's Golden Temple over an alleged sacrilege bid.

Amarjit Singh had claimed that he saw the man disrespecting the Sikh religious flag, the nishan sahib at the Kapurthala shrine. He also made the allegation on Facebook , police had said earlier. The body of victim, who still remains unidentified bore about 30 injury marks, mostly sharp cuts indicating that swords were used in the attack.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday evening, Jalandhar Range Inspector General of Police Gurinder Singh Dhillon also said there was no visible sign of sacrilege. "We have modified the already registered FIR in the incident and added offences including Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and arrested the main accused Amarjit Singh for murder," he said.

The IG said the accused had hatched a conspiracy by calling his associates to kill an innocent person. An angry mob inflicted 25 to 30 serious injuries on him, the officer said. According to the FIR about 100 people were involved in the attack. Between 25 and 30 of them were Amarjit Singh's accomplices and armed, Dhillon said.

Since an SHO was present, he will be able to identify them during the investigation and the due course of law will follow," he said. The IG said videos and photographs are also available from that day.

The mob killed the man even after police reached the spot. A medical board has taken DNA samples in an effort to identify the victim.

The IG said main accused also was involved in a car theft case over five years back in Nawanshahr. When asked whether police see any foreign involvement in a conspiracy to create communal tensions, the IG refused comment. He said the case was under investigation.

The FIR also mentioned sections of the Indian Penal Code that relate to rioting, criminal conspiracy and assault to prevent public servants from carrying on their duty. It listed sections under the Arms Act. The case registered immediately after the incident was under section 295A of the IPC, related to acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

A similar case was lodged over the alleged sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. But there is no official word yet if an FIR was also registered there in connection with the lynching that followed.