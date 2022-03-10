Kapkote Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kapkote Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kapkote is an assembly constituency in the Bageshwar district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Kapkote legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kapkote was won by Balwant Singh Bhouriyal of the BJP. He defeated INC's Lalit Farswan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Lalit Farswan. In the 2017 assembly polls, Balwant Singh Bhouriyal garnered 27213 votes, securing 45.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5982 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.01 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kapkote constituency stands at 99,309 with 50,353 male voters and 48,956 female voters.