Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur, 500 shops gutted | WATCH

Police said that 15-16 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire.

A massive fire broke out early on Friday morning in a tower in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, gutting at least 500 shops. The fire is now under control and no person was trapped in the building, police reported.

There was damage to goods and cash worth Rs 100 crore, senior officials said. The building didn't adhere to fire safety norms, an official said.

The blaze started at 2 am on Friday at the Afaq Rasool Tower in the Basmandi area in Kanpur. It then spread to Maqsood, Humraz complex and Nafees towers charring about 500 shops located in these four towers.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit following a massive dust storm. Strong winds fanned the flames, officials said.

Over a dozen fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire which took over six hours, the Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

An SOS call has been made to all neighbouring districts, including Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Lucknow and Kannauj, to dispatch fire tenders to assist in the operation, he said, adding firemen have successfully prevented the fire from further spreading.

The shops in all the four towers have been gutted and goods worth crores completely destroyed, the JCP added.

With agency inputs.