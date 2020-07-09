Kanpur encounter case: Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested in Ujjain pic.twitter.com/pmh5rwl3Z4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Earlier, two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, they added.

Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

"The encounter took place in the Panki area of Kanpur when a police team was bringing Kartikeya alias Prabhat from Faridabad to Kanpur on transit remand. The police vehicle had a flat tyre. Taking advantage of the situation, Kartikeya tried to flee after snatching the pistol of a policeman," he said.

Kartikeya opened fire at the policemen accompanying him, injuring two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the officer said.

The policemen fired at him "in self-defence", he added.

Kartikeya was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors, the ADG said.

Kartikeya, Ankur and Shravan were arrested following a late-night encounter in Faridabad on Wednesday.

The police had recovered four pistols, including two taken away after last week's ambush in Kanpur's Bikru village in which eight policemen were killed, and 44 live cartridges from the trio.

Meanwhile, another associate of Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with last week's Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, the police said.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) pic.twitter.com/104s1YX4Pf — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Earlier, Amar Dubey was killed in Hamirpur on Wednesday, while Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3.

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a Rs 5 lakh reward on Vikas Dubey.