Kanpur encounter case: Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Updated : July 09, 2020 10:22 AM IST

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier, two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.
