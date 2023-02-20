Kannada film director SK Bhagavan dies in Bengaluru

Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away in Bengaluru, ANI reported on Monday.

Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away in Bengaluru, ANI reported on Monday. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed over Bhagavan's demise and tweeted: "I was very saddened to hear the news of renowned director of Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan's death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."