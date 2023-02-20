Kannada film director SK Bhagavan dies in Bengaluru

Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away in Bengaluru, ANI reported on Monday.
Kannada film director SK Bhagavan passed away in Bengaluru, ANI reported on Monday. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai expressed over Bhagavan's demise and tweeted: "I was very saddened to hear the news of renowned director of Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan's death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain."
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting
Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!