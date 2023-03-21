Kannada actor-activist Chetan Kumar arrested over Hindutva tweet

Chetan Kumar was arrested by the Sheshadripuram police and produced before a district court on the same day. The court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Deccan Herald reported.

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday for a tweet which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Kumar had tweeted that “Hindutva is built on lies”, which prompted a complaint by pro-Hindu organisations against him.

The actor, who is also a Dalit and tribal activist, has been booked for insulting a religion or religious beliefs and making statements that promote hatred between communities.

An FIR was registered against the actor by a Bajrang Dal member, who took offence to his tweet. Kumar was arrested by the Sheshadripuram police and produced before a district court on the same day.

The court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Deccan Herald reported.

His tweet from March 20 read, “Savarkar: Indian 'nation' began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie

1992: Babri Masjid is 'birthplace of Rama' —> a lie

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are 'killers' of Tipu—> a lie”.

His post triggered Twitter with many accusing him of hurting religious sentiments through such a biased interpretation of the religion.

This is not the first time that he has been arrested over a tweet.

In February 2022, he was arrested for tweeting about the Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was then hearing the case over the hijab row.

Kumar had re-tweeted one of his old tweets about Justice Krishna Dixit who had granted pre-arrest bail in an alleged rape case.