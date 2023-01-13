Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCR vans, at pickets on incident night

The 11 personnel include two sub inspectors, four assistant sub inspectors, four head constables and one constable.

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on duty in Police Control Room (PCR) vans and on picket duty on the route on which 20-year-old Anjali was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

The 11 personnel include two sub inspectors, four assistant sub inspectors, four head constables and one constable. Six of them were on PCR duty and five were at the picket on the night of the incident, ANI reports.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kms in Delhi

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

With agency inputs.