Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended for violating rules.

According to reports, the tweet which resulted in this step being taken was when the actor urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee which sparked outrage.

Ranaut had in a series of tweets commented on the violence in West Bengal after the election results were declared on Sunday which saw TMC defeat BJP in a high-pitched battle.

The actor has also been in the news recently for taking a jibe at people when the hashtag demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trending on Twitter.

"Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India," Kangana had tweeted.