Fire breaks out in flat of 23-storey building in Kandivali, Mumbai

The fire incident occurred around 10am in a flat of the 16th floor of the 23 storey building in Kandivali West, Mumbai on Friday, August 4.

A fire broke out in an apartment of a 23-storey residential buildding in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Friday.

No deaths or injuries were reported, the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, mid-day.com reported.

The report added that eight fire engines were at the spot to douse off the flames. The official also added that the residents had been successfully evacuated and no injuries had been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.