Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, passes away at 89

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21. He was 89.

He breathed his last at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Singh died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In a statement on August 20, the hospital had said, "Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the veteran BJP leader’s demise and said that he is saddened beyond words. “Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Modi hailed Singh’s contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration and asserted the former UP CM was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in centuries’ old traditions.

Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions.

“Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women,” he added.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a three-day state mourning period to condole the demise of Singh. The former CM's last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on August 23 evening, he said, adding, that August 23 will be a public holiday.