The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal.

Police have detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the alleged murder of a BJP leader as well as the Kaliyaganj rape and murder case, in West Bengal's Behar district.

Following this, the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal.

"We have called for a bandh after seeing the condition here. The murder incident was very shameful. The Rajbangshi people are constantly attacked, which shows that the TMC is against them," BJP leader Debasree Choudhary said, news agency ANI reported.

BJP workers in Siliguri were seen enforcing the 12-hour bandh by shutting shops.

BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said the bandh had been called to "protest against police brutality on common people".

The shutdown has been called after the death of Mrityunjay Burman, a BJP worker, in Radhikapur, close to Kaliaganj. The party has alleged he died in police firing.

Chowdhary said the state police personnel allegedly shot Burman on Wednesday, when they had come to arrest Bishnu Barman, a samiti member of the party's panchayat.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Calcutta high court sought a detailed report of the Mekhilygunge police's probe into the case regarding the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Kaliaganj.

The next hearing is scheduled on May 2.

The matter is regarding the death of a 17-year-old girl in Kaliaganj. Last week, the minor girl's body was found floating in a Kaliaganj canal. The locals alleged she had been raped and killed. This led to protests and uproar.

However, the superintendent of police of Uttar Dinajur said the victim's post mortem report revealed that the death was due to a poisonous substance.