The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal.

Police have detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the alleged murder of a BJP leader as well as the Kaliyaganj rape and murder case, in West Bengal's Behar district.

Following this, the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal.

"We have called for a bandh after seeing the condition here. The murder incident was very shameful. The Rajbangshi people are constantly attacked, which shows that the TMC is against them," BJP leader Debasree Choudhary said, news agency ANI reported.