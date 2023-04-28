Breaking News
Nifty crosses 18,000, first time in two months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsBJP workers protesting against party leader's death and Kaliyaganj girl's death case detained

BJP workers protesting against party leader's death and Kaliyaganj girl's death case detained

BJP workers protesting against party leader's death and Kaliyaganj girl's death case detained
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 2:51:17 PM IST (Published)

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal.

Police have detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting against the alleged murder of a BJP leader as well as the Kaliyaganj rape and murder case, in West Bengal's Behar district.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Following this, the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal.
"We have called for a bandh after seeing the condition here. The murder incident was very shameful. The Rajbangshi people are constantly attacked, which shows that the TMC is against them," BJP leader Debasree Choudhary said, news agency ANI reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X