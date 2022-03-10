Kaladhungi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kaladhungi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kaladhungi is an assembly constituency in the Nainital district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Kaladhungi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kaladhungi was won by Bansidhar Bhagat of the BJP. He defeated INC's Prakash Joshi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Banshidhar Bhagat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bansidhar Bhagat garnered 45704 votes, securing 44.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 20597 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.23 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kaladhungi constituency stands at 171639 with 87584 male voters and 84044 female voters.