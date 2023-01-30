English
homeindia News

Two arrested for hurling bottle at singer Kailash Kher in Hampi for not singing Kannada songs
Jan 30, 2023 12:35:08 PM IST

Other artists such as Armaan Malik and Raghu Dixit also performed at the Hampi Utsav celebrations.

Police have detained two people in Karnataka for throwing a bottle at singer Kailash Kher during an event at Hampi in the Vijayanagar district. The singer was performing at the closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav on Sunday when the incident occured.

According to police, the two youth were reportedly angry that Kher was not singing Kannada songs. They were identified and arrested by the police soon after.
Videos shared on social media sites such as YouTube show Kher singing a Hindi film song as a bottle is hurled at him and lands at his feet. The singer, however, escaped unhurt and continued singing.
Kher was performing at the closing ceremony of the three-day Hampi Utsav which also featured several exhibitions from the Vijayanagara Empire, a firework show and a safari of elephants and men dressed as soldiers from the ancient empire.
The singer was recently invited to perform at the first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival hosted by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on January 23-24. His performance was the grand finale of the two-day festival and was free to attend.
Also read: British Library celebrates India ties with exhibition on Hampi
Kher is a Padma Shri awardee who has also received two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for Hindi film Fanaa and Telugu film Mirchi. He has reportedly sung in over 20 Indian languages including Kannada and been nominated for two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer - Kannada for his songs "Ekka Raja Rani" from Jackie and "Ee Janumave Ahaa" from Un Samayal Arayil.
Other artists such as Armaan Malik and Raghu Dixit also performed at the Hampi Utsav celebrations.
The festival began on January 27 and it was the first time it was being held since the formation of the Vijayanagara Empire in 2021. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening.
Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is easily accessible from Bengaluru via road, rail and air.
 
