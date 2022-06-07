Jyotiraditya Scindia launches National Air Sports Policy 2022: All you need to know

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the National Air Sports Policy 2022. Scindia said the National Air Sports Policy can be an economic multiplier and will generate revenue of Rs 8,000 - Rs 10,000 crore. Currently, air sports in India generate a revenue of Rs 80 - Rs 100 crore.

Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI) will be the nodal body for air sports in India, and 13 air sports associations will be formed for 13 sports each. It will cover activities like aerobatics, powered aircraft, rotorcraft, ballooning, drones, parachuting, aeromodelling and model rocketry, gliding and powered gliding, hand gliding and hand gliding, paragliding and paramotoring.

The ASFI will represent India at the Lausanne-headquartered Fédération Aéronaautique Internationale (FAI) and other global platforms related to air sports. It will also provide governance over various aspects of air sports, including regulation, certification, competitions, awards and penalties, etc.

The government will form air corridors in certain locations for these air sports. For air sports centred around a fixed location, the said location will be declared as a 'Control zone’ with necessary permissions from the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, state government and the local air traffic control authority.

Also, the government will request the Goods and Service Tax Council to consider rationalising the GST rate on the air sports equipment to 5 percent or less in order to make air sports affordable to the common public.

Schools, colleges and universities will be encouraged to have air sports included in their curriculum.

What is National Air Sports Policy?

An exercise to tap India's immense potential in the field of air sports and make it a global hub for air sports.

Objectives of National Air Sports Policy?

- Promote an air sports culture in the country

- Develop a stakeholder-friendly governance structure

- Enhance of participation of Indian sportspersons in global air sports

- Promote manufacturing of air sports equipment in India supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan