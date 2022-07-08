Jyoti Basu birth anniversary — Remembering the iron man of Bengal

India’s leftist superstar, always the quintessential poker-faced Bengali babu in his crisp whites, Jyoti Basu was often criticised for his unilateral style. But his decisiveness and political acumen was acknowledged in equal measure. He was the chief minister of West Bengal for over 23 years, the longest-serving head of an Indian state, later overtaken by former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling.

In 1996, he came close to becoming the first communist prime minister of India, eventually losing out to H.D. Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal Secular after his Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) boycotted the United Front coalition.

Basu was a beacon of India’s communist movement. On his 108th birth anniversary today, July 8, here’s a look at the life and times of the Leftist stalwart and CPI(M) patriarch.

Early life

Jyoti Basu was born on July 8, 1914, in Kolkata to Nishikanta Basu and Hemlata Devi. His father was an eminent homeopath doctor. Basu was educated in private schools and passed his Senior Cambridge and Intermediate from St Xaviers’ School. He later graduated from Presidency College with honours in English and went to Britain in 1935 to study law. As a child, Basu was inspired by the armed uprising led by Surya Sen in Chittagong in 1930.

While in Britain, Basu was fascinated by leftist theory and practice. Apart from attending lectures by Harold Laski, a famous proponent of Marxism and the chairman of the British Labour Party, Basu became a member of the India League, a body of Indian students, led by V.K. Krishna Menon.

He was involved with the Communist Party of Great Britain and participated in Marxist study circles and activities of the communist groups in London, Oxford, and Cambridge. He wanted to become a member of the party but was dissuaded by its general secretary Harry Pollitt, The Guardian reported.

Basu decided he would join the Communist Party after returning to India and continued to work for India’s independence, acting as a fixer for visiting dignitaries like Jawaharlal Nehru.

After returning to India in 1940, Basu enrolled as a barrister in the Calcutta High Court. However, he never practised law and soon became an organiser for the Communist Party of India (CPI). During his early days in the party, Basu was tasked with liaising with underground party leaders. In 1944, he became the first secretary of the Bengal Assam Railroad Workers’ Union after it was formed.

After India gained independence from British rule, Basu was elected to the Bengal Legislative Assembly from Baranagar in 1952. In the 1950s and 60s, Basu remained essentially a provincial politician, often being arrested and even going underground to avoid arrest by the police.

Beginning of CPI (M)

In 1964, when the CPI underwent a dramatic split, Basu became a member of the Politburo of the CPI (M). In fact, he was the last surviving member of the nine members of the first Politburo known as the ‘Navaratnas.’

After the Emergency, the Left Front formed the government in West Bengal in 1977 and Basu was chosen as the chief minister.

Reforms and initiatives

In the next 23 years, under Basu’s leadership, the CPM built not just a formidable base in the state, but one that was often deemed as ruthless, as per The Guardian report. Under his watch, a number of initiatives such as land reforms, minimum wages for agricultural labourers and a three-tier panchayati system were started.

His popularity soared with the redistribution of land wealth in the feudal landscape of Bengal. However, his tenure was also criticised for urban stagnation and steady industrial decline in the state. One of his most controversial and reviled decisions was to exclude English from primary schools.

Political observers claim that Basu’s tenure as the Bengal CM was a one-man show, with the leader often showing streaks of arrogance. In one incident, when reporters asked him for his comments on the rape of a Bangladeshi pavement dweller by a policeman at a police station in Calcutta, Basu replied: “These things happen,” as Deccan Herald reported. While such comments from top leaders are commonplace now, at that time it seemed graceless and went viral, in today’s terms.

Retirement and death

Basu retired from active politics in 2000, passing the baton to his deputy Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on November 6 that year.

As his health deteriorated, Basu was dropped from the Politburo in 2008 but remained a special invitee to the party’s central committee till his death. He passed away on January 17, 2010.