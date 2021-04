Justice NV Ramana to take over as CJI on April 24

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was on Tuesday appointed as the next chief justice of India. According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

Justice NV Ramana was named the Chief Justice designate of India by the President Ramnath Kovind, accepting the recommendation made by the outgoing CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde.

He was born in a Brahmin family on 27 August 1957 in Ponnavaram village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The 63-year-old Ramana previously was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and the acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. He has also served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy.