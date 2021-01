Justice Pratibha Singh on Friday recused herself from hearing the PIL against WhatsApp.

Delhi High Court, meanwhile, has deferred the case to be listed before the appropriate bench on January 18. A PIL had sought an injunction from the Delhi HC restraining WhatsApp from enforcing an updated privacy policy.

California-based WhatsApp on January 4 said it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook and its units such as Instagram and Messenger.

That triggered outrage, including in its biggest market India where it has 400 million users.