Justice NV Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Ramana.

His name was recommended by outgoing CJI SA Bobde. As the CJI, Justice Ramana will have a term till August 26, 2022.

Before being CJI, Justice Ramana was Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was part of the bench that held the office of the CJI under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

He started his career in February 1983 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. After years of service, he was appointed as the permanent judge of the AP HC in 2000.