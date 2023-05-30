Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand: The judge who cited Rig Veda to show multiple genders

On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders.

In September of 2021, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of then-lawyer, Anoop Kumar Dhand, as a Rajasthan High Court (HC) Judge. A little over 18 months on the job, and this judge has been quick to make headlines.

On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders. His order held that modern science has recognised the expression of multiple genders, and that they were protected as fundamental rights under the Indian constitution.

So who is Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand?

He is a relatively young jurist, at a little over 50 years of age. He enrolled as a lawyer in 1995 and practice in the Rajasthan HC for 26 years. In his tenure as a lawyer, he was the standing counsel for Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corp, Rajasthan Financial Corp, Rajasthan Housing Board as well as several universities.

As a lawyer, he also engaged at length with social issues. He worked as a Pro Bono lawyer with State legal services. He also assisted the Rajasthan HC, as an Amicus, in hearing various PILs of social significance.

What about his tenure as a Judge?

After the collegium’s recommendation, the centre approved his file and he was sworn in as Rajasthan HC judge in October of 2021. He has had a brief stint, so far, for a little over 18 months.

But even in this brief stint, he has made his voice heard. In 2022, a bench of Rajasthan HC comprising Justice Dhand agreed to hear a plea seeking faster disposal of cases of sexual abuse against children. The court is considering steps to strengthen the POSCO Act.

In July of 2022, HC bench featuring Justice Dhand issued a notice on another PIL seeking the removal of terms like “baanjh”, “parityakt”, “nirashrit” from government schemes.

In the same month, Justice Dhand also decided to hear a PIL to institutionalise the rescue and rehabilitation of child labourers in Rajasthan.

Later in November 2022, Justice Dhand hauled up the Jaipur Municipal Corporations’ Commissioners for the garbage menace in the city. The bench consisting of him asked for an action plan for removing garbage. While the municipal corporations were quick to point to a lack of civic sense among people, HC warned that civic bodies are the main culprits.