Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand: The judge who cited Rig Veda to show multiple genders

On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders.

In September of 2021, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of then-lawyer, Anoop Kumar Dhand, as a Rajasthan High Court (HC) Judge. A little over 18 months on the job, and this judge has been quick to make headlines.

On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders. His order held that modern science has recognised the expression of multiple genders, and that they were protected as fundamental rights under the Indian constitution.

So who is Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand?

He is a relatively young jurist, at a little over 50 years of age. He enrolled as a lawyer in 1995 and practice in the Rajasthan HC for 26 years. In his tenure as a lawyer, he was the standing counsel for Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corp, Rajasthan Financial Corp, Rajasthan Housing Board as well as several universities.