English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsJustice Anoop Kumar Dhand: The judge who cited Rig Veda to show multiple genders

    Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand: The judge who cited Rig Veda to show multiple genders

    Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand: The judge who cited Rig Veda to show multiple genders
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Ashmit Kumar  May 30, 2023 6:16:46 PM IST (Published)

    On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders.

    In September of 2021, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of then-lawyer, Anoop Kumar Dhand, as a Rajasthan High Court (HC) Judge. A little over 18 months on the job, and this judge has been quick to make headlines.

    On May 29, the national media started to Google Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, after his order reiterating the right to gender identity, became public. In his order, he noted that even the Rig Veda recognised three genders. His order held that modern science has recognised the expression of multiple genders, and that they were protected as fundamental rights under the Indian constitution.
    So who is Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand?
    He is a relatively young jurist, at a little over 50 years of age. He enrolled as a lawyer in 1995 and practice in the Rajasthan HC for 26 years. In his tenure as a lawyer, he was the standing counsel for Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corp, Rajasthan Financial Corp, Rajasthan Housing Board as well as several universities.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X