A loud sound was accompanied by vibrations like an earthquake was felt in Shivamogga (Shimoga) in Karnataka at around 10.20 pm on Thursday (January 21). While ANI tweeted about the incident, many people from the district took to the microblogging site and said that they had heard a blast and felt tremors.

Karnataka: Load sound heard in and around Shivamogga at around 10:20 pm. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

News18 reported that a truck loaded with dynamite and explosive materials heading to a quarry had exploded, the channel reported that some deaths were expected and that it's impact was felt for several kilometres.

While it is still not official whether it the truck with dynamite that exploded or whether it was sonic boom or earthquake, many questioned whether it was an earthquake they had felt.

Another person posted: "Earthquake in Shivamogga, badrawathi , NR Pura, Tirthahalli, Sagara.. Lots of broken window pieces & utensils."

While there is no official confirmation on whether the tremors were indeed an earthquake, people in the district were forced out of their homes and there was in panic in the district, reports said. Authorities said that the reason for the mysterious sound was being investigated.

Another report suggests that the huge blast occurred at a stone quarry in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga. It also claimed that that there were some casualties. CNBC-TV18 could not verify the report.