Junmoni Rabha, Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’, dies in car accident, family suspects foul play

A woman police sub-inspector of Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha, known as the ‘Lady Singham’ for her tough actions against criminals, died in a car accident on Tuesday in Nagaon district. Rabha, who was also embroiled in many controversies in the past, was killed after the car she was driving collided head-on with a container truck, according to officials.

The collision took place during the early hours of Tuesday near Sarubhugia village under the Jakhalabandha police limits in the Kaliabor Sub-Division.

At the time of the accident, SI Rabha was driving alone in a private car and was not wearing her uniform. The incident happened around 2:30 am, and upon receiving information, a police patrol team promptly arrived at the scene. They immediately rushed Rabha to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The container truck involved in the collision, which was coming from Uttar Pradesh, was seized by the police. However, the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene after the accident.

At the time of the incident, Rabha was serving as the in charge of the Morikolong police outpost. Her family has expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The family members suspect some conspiracy behind the accident and they have sought an unbiased investigation. In response to these demands, Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, announced that the case would be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to ensure a fair probe.

“In wake of a request for a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer the investigation to CID Assam,” DGP Singh said in a tweet.

Junmoni Rabha gained significant attention in January 2022 when a telephonic conversation between her and BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria was leaked. The leaked audio portrayed a heated argument between the two regarding the arrest of several boatmen for operating country boats with ‘illegal’ modifications and alleged harassment of people from Bhuyan's constituency by Rabha.

It is worth noting that Junmoni Rabha had previously faced legal troubles. She was arrested on charges of corruption a few days after she arrested her fiancé in the same case. She was subsequently remanded to judicial custody by a court in the Majuli district. She was suspended from service, but later her suspension was revoked.

Prior to the accident, on May 15, the North Lakhimpur police had registered an extortion case against Rabha under various Sections of IPC. These recent developments have further fuelled the speculations of a conspiracy behind her accident, as alleged by the family.