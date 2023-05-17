Junmoni Rabha, Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’, dies in car accident, family suspects foul play

At the time of the accident, Junmoni Rabha was driving alone in a private car and was not wearing her uniform. Prior to the accident, on May 15, the North Lakhimpur police had registered an extortion case against Rabha under various Sections of IPC.

A woman police sub-inspector of Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha, known as the ‘Lady Singham’ for her tough actions against criminals, died in a car accident on Tuesday in Nagaon district. Rabha, who was also embroiled in many controversies in the past, was killed after the car she was driving collided head-on with a container truck, according to officials.

The collision took place during the early hours of Tuesday near Sarubhugia village under the Jakhalabandha police limits in the Kaliabor Sub-Division.

At the time of the accident, SI Rabha was driving alone in a private car and was not wearing her uniform. The incident happened around 2:30 am, and upon receiving information, a police patrol team promptly arrived at the scene. They immediately rushed Rabha to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. The container truck involved in the collision, which was coming from Uttar Pradesh, was seized by the police. However, the driver of the truck managed to flee the scene after the accident.