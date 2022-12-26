Judges legitimately need some vacation, says retired SC Judge Justice Ganguly

For some time, there has been a rather tense impasse between the government and senior members of the judiciary. Karen Raju, the law minister, has criticised the judiciary for taking lengthy vacations despite the large number of cases still pending, saying that this is not very convenient for those seeking justice.

According to the Chief Justice Chandrachud, there won't be a vacation bench for the Supreme Court over the holiday season.

Now, this is significant because it brings up a law commission report from 2010 that approved the suggestions of Justice Ak Ganguly, who was then a judge of the Supreme Court. In order to handle the workload, Justice Ganguly recommended extending court by at least 30 minutes and cutting back on upper judiciary vacations by at least 10 to 15 days.

According to Justice Ganguly, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, the Indian judiciary is the most diligent in the entire world. In order to handle the busy workload, he pointed out that judges must work beyond court hours the morning before they appear in court.

"I mean evening after returning from court duties, they have to burn the midnight oil. Working hours is not only confined to the court hours, that is from 10:00 or 10:30-4:30. It's much beyond that they are who the judges legitimately need some vacation," he said.

"I wrote an article in which I suggested that one should start at 10:00 every day instead of 10:30, which has no meaning. Everywhere around the world, the schools, the offices, start much earlier.

"The first part of the day must be properly like the court should start at 10, it should continue till one, there should be a meaningful break for one hour, then it should start again from two and continue to five. If you do that, then every day we are extending the working out by almost one hour, which is substantial," he added.