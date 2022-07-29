JRD Tata Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the father of Indian aviation

First Indian pilot and legendary industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, is an inspiration for all for his great achievements in his career and life. JRD Tata was the founder of several Tata Group companies and successfully led one of the country’s biggest business empires for over five decades.

He was one of the most influential personalities in India. So much that on his death the Indian Parliament was adjourned for the day. Today marks the 118th birth anniversary of the great philanthropist and industrialist.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the father of Indian aviation, JRD Tata.

He was the youngest chairman of Tata Sons. At the age of just 34, JRD Tata was chosen as the chairman of Tata Sons. Under his leadership, the group grew from USD 100 million to a USD 5 billion empire.

French was JRD Tata’s first language. He was born to a French mother, Suzanne "Sooni" Brière, and he spent much of his childhood in France. Thus, his first language was French.

JRD Tata founded India’s first domestic carrier airline, Air India in 1932. It was later nationalised in 1953 with JRD Tata as chairman, and ironically it was acquired by Tata Group in 2022.

JRD Tata is the only businessman and industrialist who has received two of India's highest civilian awards the Padma Vibhushan (1955) and the Bharat Ratna (1992) for his contributions to the growth of Indian industry.

He was also awarded the United Nations Populations Award for starting and implementing the family planning movement in India.

JRD Tata was the first Indian citizen to get a commercial pilot’s license on February 10, 1929. He was known as the 'Father of Indian aviation' for his extensive work in the field.

JRD Tata was a trustee of Dorabji Tata Trust for 50 years and under his guidance, the trust established the first cancer hospital in Asia, The Tata Memorial Center for Cancer in 1941.