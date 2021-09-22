JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 answer key released: Here's how to download

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021. The exam was held on September 19. Candidates can check the provisional answer key on the official website – jpsc.gov.in.

Also, candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site on or before September 28. A candidate needs to send the answer to the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in, an official notice by the Commission read.

Here's how to download the answer key:

Visit the official site of JPSC.

Click on JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

A candidate can download the file and keep it for further need.

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam will appear for the main exam. The main examination comprises of written and interview for selection of candidates.