JPC finalises draft data protection Bill; likely to be tabled in winter session of parliament

After two years of deliberations, the joint parliamentary committee's draft report on a new data protection Bill has been finalised. The Bill prescribes rights for individuals and their sensitive personal data. It also aims to create a data protection authority.

The law provides for a penalty of up to 4 percent of annual turnover in cases of violation of data code.

Moreover, it provides exemption to government and government entities in case of national security. However, concerns have been raised that the wide definition of national security leaves it prone to misuse by the government.

The Bill is likely to be tabled in the winter session of parliament.

