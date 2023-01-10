Joshimath news: "Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday," officials said, adding that all residents have been safely evacuated from the 'unsafe zones'.

Hotels and houses which developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence in Uttarakhand's sinking town of Joshimath are set to be demolished by authorities on Tuesday. "Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday," officials said, adding that all residents have been safely evacuated from the 'unsafe zones'.

The demolition of buildings will be done under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, news agency ANI reported. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on standby to assist the district administration as and when required. Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have also been deployed.

From evacuation to relief to unsafe zones — here are 10 things you want to know about the Joshimath mishap:

How many more homes are affected: In its bulletin, the District Disaster Management Authority in Chamoli said In its bulletin, the District Disaster Management Authority in Chamoli said cracks have been noticed in a total of 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area. On Monday, red crosses were put up on hundreds of unsafe structures and many residents stayed on despite the imminent danger.

How many families have been displaced: In view of security, over 80 families have been temporarily displaced.

Relief packages and food for affected families: A total of 63 food kits and 53 blankets have been made available for the affected locals. The administration also distributed funds to procure essential household items.

The Uttarakhand government is also working on designing a relief package for the people of the disaster-hit town, which will soon be sent to the Centre, Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha was quoted by PTI as saying.

Where are residents being shifted to: The residents of the "unsafe zones" have been shifted to hotels, homestay and rented homes.

How many rooms are habitable/rooms/halls in Joshimath: "Under Joshimath city area, 213 rooms have been temporarily identified as habitable, with their capacities estimated at 1191. Also, 491 rooms/halls have been identified in Pipalkoti outside Joshimath area, with a combined capacity of 2,205," the DDMA bulletin said.