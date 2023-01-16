Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea for declaring land subsidence in Joshimath a national disaster

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud as well as Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha told the petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with his petition.

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking its intervention to declare the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, Uttarakhand as a national disaster.

A top court bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala told petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with his petition.

Joshimath, which is the gateway to renowned pilgrimage sites such as Hemkund Sahib, Badrinath and international skiing destination Auli, as well as treks such as the Valley of Flowers, has been facing land subsidence. As a result, the administration has had to evacuate residents to rehabilitation centres as their homes had developed severe cracks and were not safe to live in anymore.

The petitioner has contended the subsidence has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the affected people.

"No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea said.

The Supreme Court bench noted that the issue is already being dealt with by the Uttarakhand High Court, and it directed the petitioner to file a fresh plea before the HC or in the pending proceedings there, he could seek intervention.

The top court's bench added that it didn't want anyone to utilise these proceedings only as sound bytes for social media.

